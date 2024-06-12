Rulli Defeats Kripchak in 6th District Special Election

Michael Rulli, Ohio Senate Republican from the 33rd District, speaks with colleagues at the Ohio State House Senate Chambers in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Joe Maiorana)

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – State Senator Michael Rulli will represent Ohio’s 6th Congressional District after unofficially winning a Special Election on Tuesday.

Rulli took 55-percent of the vote statewide.

In Stark County, his margin of victory was 52-percent.

That portion of Tuscarawas County reportedly went for his opponent Democrat Michael Kripchak of Youngstown.

Rulli won’t take office for a few weeks.

Late-arriving absentee ballots and provisional ballots cast on Tuesday need to be added in.

Then the race needs to be certified by the Secretary of State.

The seat opened up when Republican Bill Johnson left Congress for a job as president of Youngstown State University.

Turnout was light,

11-percent across the district and 7.5-percent here in Stark County.

The two will battle again in November for the 2025 through 2026 term, and Kripchak is reportedly eager for the rematch.