Rumor Of Gun Brought To School Prompts Lockdown

(WHBC) – A rumor of a student bringing a gun to school prompted a lockdown at a local school district.

The Louisville Police Department says Louisville High School and middle school were put into lockdown for a short time on Wednesday morning.

Police Chief Andrew Turowski tells WHBC the subject of the rumor was searched and was not in possession of any type of weapon.

“Currently officers are working on tracing back the origins of the rumor, but it was pretty quickly determined that there was no threat as related to the rumor that was started.”

Once it was clear that there was no threat, the schools were taken off of lockdown.

The chief says the person who started the rumor could be in hot water.

“Depending on the circumstances, there is certainly the potential for criminal charges for the person who started the rumor or was the source of it.”