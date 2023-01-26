News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Russian Attacks On Ukraine Reported; At Least 11 Dead

By News Desk
January 26, 2023 12:35PM EST
Share
Russian Attacks On Ukraine Reported; At Least 11 Dead

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) – Emergency officials in Ukraine say Russia’s latest widespread barrage of drone and missile attacks has killed 11 people and wounded 11 more.

The attacks came a day after Germany and the United States announced they would send advanced battle tanks to Ukraine.

The spokesperson for Ukraine’s State Emergency Service announced the casualty toll in comments to Ukrainian television.

The mayor of Kyiv said earlier that one person was killed in the capital, the city’s first attack-related death of the year.

Authorities say three other people died in a strike on an energy facility in Zaporizhzhia province.

The attacks adhered to Russia’s recent pattern of launching widespread infrastructure strikes about every two weeks.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Remains of Long-Dead Man, Mother Found in Carroll Home
3

Impactful Weather Coming to Stark County: What to Expect
4

Canton Murder Trial Includes Tales of Torture
5

Homeless Man Faces 16 Charges in Alliance Incident