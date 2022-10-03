News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Russian Court Sets Brittney Griner Appeal Date For October 25th

By News Desk
October 3, 2022 1:25PM EDT
Share
Russian Court Sets Brittney Griner Appeal Date For October 25th

MOSCOW (AP) – A Russian court has set a date for American basketball star Brittney Griner’s appeal against her nine-year prison sentence for drug possession.

It has been scheduled for Oct. 25. Griner is an eight-time all-star center with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury and a two-time Olympic gold medalist.

She was convicted Aug. 4 after police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport.

The Moscow region court said Monday it will hear her appeal. Griner’s lawyers argued after the conviction that the punishment was excessive.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Alleged Canton Gang Member Indicted on 28 Counts
3

Two Young Boys Killed in a Crash in Canton; Their Dad the Driver
4

A New Home for Mckinley High School Just Part of a Plan that Changes the Face of Canton City Schools
5

Shocking Testimony in Wagner Trial