Russian Strike On Market In Ukraine Kills 17

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials say a Russian missile strike killed 17 people and wounded 32 others at an outdoor market in the eastern city of Kostiantynivka.

Associated Press journalists saw covered bodies on the ground and emergency workers extinguishing fires at market stalls, with blackened and mangled cars nearby.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the Russian attack on a civilian target.

It came as U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken arrived in Ukraine, where he was expected to announce more than $1 billion in new American funding in a display of Washington’s unflagging support for Kyiv’s fight in the 18-month-old war.