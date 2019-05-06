Ryan Humbert’s New Shootouts CD Released This Week

Local Singer, Songwriter and entrepreneur, Ryan Humbert visited Gary Rivers Monday morning to talk about his country group, The Shootouts, upcoming album release.

The Cd, Quick Draw, which can be pre-ordered online at https://www.shootoutsmusic.com/ , will be available nationally on Friday.

Ryan shared insights into the new single, “Cleaning House”. Gary also asked about the story behind the song, “California to Ohio”, which chronicles the very personal story of how his grandfather, a veteran, drove from California to Ohio to see his wife. That song was featured on an earlier Ryan Humbert solo album, but has gotten a new verse and a new country sound.

Listen to the Interview