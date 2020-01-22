Sad news about Ozzi Osbourne
Musician Ozzy Osbourne, left, kisses his wife Sharon Osbourne after Ozzy received the Golden God award at the Metal Hammer Golden God awards, in London, Monday June 11, 2018. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
The “Good Morning America” interview that aired yesterday, OZZY OSBOURNE revealed that he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, after being treated for a bad fall in his home last February.
His wife SHARON said, quote, “It’s not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination, but it does affect certain nerves in your body. And it’s like you have a good day, a good day and then a really bad day.”
One of the hardest things for Ozzy has been not working. He said, quote, “Coming from a working-class background, I hate to let people down. I hate to not do my job . . . [it] gets me down because I can’t contribute to my family.”
But he added, quote, “I ain’t done yet. I ain’t gonna go anywhere yet.”