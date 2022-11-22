News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Safe Communities, SARTA Offering Free Bus Rides Home Wednesday Night

By Jim Michaels
November 22, 2022 5:09AM EST
Courtesy Stark County Sheriff's Safe Communities

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Sheriff’s Safe Communities Coalition is partnering with SARTA to get everyone home safe on the celebratory night before the holiday, Wednesday night, November 23.

SARTA will provide free rides after 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

No need to present a pass or card or anything.

The two will partner for another free ride event on December 30 and 31.

The effort is designed to keep people from driving impaired.

