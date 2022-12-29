Safe Communities, SARTA Provide Free Bus Rides for New Years Revelers

Courtesy Stark County Sheriff's Safe Communities

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Sheriff’s Office Safe Communities organization and SARTA are teaming up again to make it a safe New Years Weekend.

Free SARTA bus rides are available Friday and Saturday starting at 5 p.m.

Just go to any bus stop and hop aboard.

It’s another way for those who’ve had too much to drink to get home safely.

Fliers explaining the free offer have been distributed to county bars and restaurants.

29 people have been killed in 28 fatal crashes in the county this year.

Nine crashes involved alcohol and two involved drugs.

There were 39 traffic fatalities in Stark County last year.