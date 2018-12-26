Safe Communities: Stark Leads State in Seat Belt Use
By Jim Michaels
|
Dec 26, 2018 @ 6:26 AM
WHBC News

(WHBC) – Stark County drivers can give themselves a pat on the back.

We are the leading county for seat belt use in the state of Ohio.

Of the major counties that are covered by the program, 95.9% of Stark County drivers had their seat belts on in surveys done on two different days this year by the State Highway Patrol.

Stark County Safe Communities says the “buckle-up” rate was as low as 66% back in 2009.

Safe Communities says the messages the kids bring home from school may be the biggest factor in raising the rate of seat belt use in the county.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

No Hate Sign Prompts Critical Letter Police: Burglars Got Comfy During Break-In Fatal Christmas Eve Shooting Stark Average Gasoline Prices Below $2 Again CFD: Keep It a Safe Holiday Period for Your Houseguests Ohio Wine Receives Good Grades from Forbes Critic