Safe Communities: Stark Leads State in Seat Belt Use

(WHBC) – Stark County drivers can give themselves a pat on the back.

We are the leading county for seat belt use in the state of Ohio.

Of the major counties that are covered by the program, 95.9% of Stark County drivers had their seat belts on in surveys done on two different days this year by the State Highway Patrol.

Stark County Safe Communities says the “buckle-up” rate was as low as 66% back in 2009.

Safe Communities says the messages the kids bring home from school may be the biggest factor in raising the rate of seat belt use in the county.