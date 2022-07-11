Safe Communities: Stark Traffic Fatality Count at 16 Halfway Through 2022

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – At just past the halfway point of the year, Stark County has recorded 16 traffic fatalities for the year.

That’s one more than at the same time last year.

Ten of the 16 were inside vehicles, while the other victims were motorcyclists or pedestrians.

Six of those ten were not wearing seat belts.

One of those pedestrians was 3-year-old Malakhi Williams, run down on Second Street NE in Canton last weekend.

of the four victims on motorcycles, three were not wearing helmets.