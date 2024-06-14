Safety Concerns in ODOT Construction Zones Lead to New Enforcement Initiative

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s a new initiative designed to make work zones in the state safer.

The State Highway Patrol promises to place troopers in cruisers, on motorcycles and even in the air.

They will be targeting ten construction zones across the state, including those on I-77 in Summit County like the Central Interchange.

The patrol says there were 25,000 work zone crashes in the state in a five-year period beginning in 2017.

97 people were killed.

Governor Mike DeWine says it’s not about writing tickets, but saving the lives of drivers and road workers.

In a recent five-year period, 76-percent of tickets written in work zones were for speeding.