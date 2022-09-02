Safety Tips as Many Boat Owners Plan to Hit Water
September 2, 2022 6:55AM EDT
Captain James Kennedy with TowBoatUS in Sandusky (Courtesy National Boat Owners Association)
SANDUSKY, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It looks to be a pretty good weekend for boating, whether on a local lake or Lake Erie.
The National Boat Owners Association says 65-percent of their members plan to hit the water.
Fortunately, members also take advantage of services provided by TowBoatUS, which provides both emergency and non-emergency response to boaters along the north shore.
Captain James Kennedy with TowBoatUS Sandusky/Cedar Point/Huron says wearing a life jacket and having a sober skipper are key.
He says he has seen plenty of evidence of life jackets saving lives over the years.
His crew answered five calls in a one-hour period on Sunday afternoon.
They do work alongside the Coast Guard in emergency situations, as well.