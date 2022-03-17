Saint Patrick, Hoops, Fading Pandemic All in Play for Local Bars, Restaurants
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – If the confluence of Saint Patrick’s Day and the start of the NCAA Tournament wasn’t enough, local bar and restaurant owners have something else to celebrate on Thursday.
It’s the fading pandemic that has seriously impacted business over the last two years.
It was March 15 of 2020 when those establishments were closed.
Director of Operations for the four locations of Jerzee’s Sports Grille Scott Paskoff says it’ll be a busy day.
But they’re ready, with entertainment at all locations and all the Irish favorites.
And Paskoff says Saint Patrick’s Day pretty much tops any other event, so if there are basketballs, they’ll be green.