News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Salmonella In Cantaloupes Sickens Dozens In 15 States

By News Desk
November 17, 2023 6:18PM EST
Share
Credit: MGN

(Associated Press) – U.S. health officials said at least 43 people have been sickened in 15 states by salmonella linked to certain whole and cut cantaloupes and pre-cut fruit products.

Seventeen people have been hospitalized.

Officials in Canada are investigating an outbreak involving the same strain of salmonella in cantaloupe.

Several brands of the fruit have been recalled, including Malichita whole cantaloupe, Vinyard pre-cut cantaloupe and ALDI whole cantaloupe and pre-cut fruit.

Salmonella infections can be serious in children, older people and those with weakened immune systems.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

TUSKY TRAGEDY: Vigil Held After 6 Killed in Columbus-Area Crash, Victims Include 3 High School Students
3

ELECTION 2023 RESULTS: Quick View, 2 Successful State Issues, 2 New Mayors
4

Saturday Morning Huddle is LIVE HERE
5

TUSKY TRAGEDY: Hartville Man Injured Behind Wheel of Bus, Will Be OK