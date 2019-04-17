Salvation Army Provides Easter Dinner For Hundreds

(WHBC) – The Salvation Army of Canton is making the Easter holiday brighter for hundreds of local families.

“We held our first Easter dinner giveaway called Hams Around Easter,” said Major Deborah Grace.

She says they were able to give 420 needy families an Easter food basket that included a ham and milk, thanks to their partnership with the Canton Charge, Sugardale, Superior Dairy and the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank.

Held on a beautiful spring day, she says this dinner giveaway event had a different feel to it than their Christmastime food distribution.

“I don’t know if it’s the time of year, because it’s cold out during Christmas and everyone’s harried, but it was a different spirit today…the Easter spirit.”

She says this was the first time they did an Easter food distribution and they hope to again next year if they get the sponsors.

“I had numerous people say to me, ‘I feel so blessed by this’, and that’s the desire of our heart, when the community blesses us we bless the community.”