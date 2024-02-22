Samsung Subsidiary Moving Forward With Planned Stark Solar Farm

FILE – This July 26, 2019, file photo shows an array of solar panels glisten in the sun outside Cannon Ball, N.D., located on the north side of the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. At the peak of protests against the Dakota Access pipeline in 2016 and 2017, when speakers needed help to be heard by the hundreds of demonstrators who had gathered near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, they grabbed a microphone powered by a mobile solar unit. (AP Photo/Dave Kolpack, File)

WASHINGTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Korean-based company is proceeding with plans to build a solar energy farm in Washington Township, even though trustees passed a resolution against the project.

Samsung C&T tells the Repository it plans to submit an application to the Ohio Power Siting Board by the end of the month.

Trustees say those who live near the project site are against it.

The massive solar farm would be on an 800 acre site north of Route 153 and mainly south of Cenfield Street NE in west-central part of the township.

It’s a battle between a large company that wants to build a solar energy farm and feed the power grid versus local residents who don’t want to look at a long line of solar panels.