      Breaking News
Monday Update: Additional Measures Taken to Help Nursing Homes, Prevent Out-of-State Liquor Sales

Sanders Endorses Biden

News Desk
Apr 13, 2020 @ 3:18pm

WASHINGTON (AP) – Bernie Sanders has endorsed Joe Biden’s presidential candidacy.

The two former rivals made a joint online appearance on Monday. Sanders says he’s asking all Americans to come together to support Biden’s candidacy, which he says he also supports.

The backing is a crucial development for Biden, who must bridge the Democratic Party’s ideological divide to unify voters against President Donald Trump in the fall.

Biden and Sanders clashed throughout the primary over policy issues such as “Medicare for All.”

The endorsement stands in contrast to the extended 2016 fight between Sanders and Hillary Clinton, who became the nominee that year.

Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon