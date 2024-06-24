Sanders in NE Ohio Promoting Minimum Wage Ballot Initiative

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks to reporters about his support for New York Democrat Rep. Jamaal Bowman in a contested primary next week and the influence of big money SuperPACs, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, June 20, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

PARMA, Ohio (New Talk 1480 WHBC) – Vermont Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders was at a rally at a union hall in Parma on Friday.

He was there supporting a group’s effort to place a constitutional amendment on the November ballot across Ohio, raising the state’s minimum wage.

Sanders says the increase would benefit the state’s workers and businesses too.

He tells business owners their minimum wage employees will have more money to spend in their stores.

The proposed amendment raises the minimum wage to $12.75 next year and $15 in 2026.

Also, the lower tipped wage would be eliminated.