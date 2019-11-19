Sandy Valley Man Arrested for Seeking to Have Sex with Minor
Person's hands holding prison bars.
MINERVA (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Sandy Valley man was arrested on multiple charges after seeking sex with an underage girl. 23 year old Christian Kinsinger was arrested Monday morning outside of the Circle K on East Lincoln Way in Minerva.
He arrived at that location at 7 AM expecting to pick up a 14 year old girl that he intended to have sex with. Instead he was met by undercover officers, who were the people he had been taking with all along.
Stark County Jail records show Kinsinger has since been released from jail and awaits a hearing in Alliance Municipal Court.