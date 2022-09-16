News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Sarah Sanders Undergoes Surgery For Thyroid Cancer

By News Desk
September 16, 2022 4:59PM EDT
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) – Former White House press secretary and Arkansas gubernatorial hopeful Sarah Sanders is recovering after undergoing surgery for thyroid cancer.

Sanders said she underwent the surgery to remove her thyroid and surrounding lymph nodes.

She said she planned to return to the campaign trail soon.

Sanders served as former President Donald Trump’s chief spokeswoman until 2019.

She is running against Democratic nominee Chris Jones in the solidly Republican state.

Her dad is former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee.

