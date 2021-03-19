      Weather Alert

SARTA Adding Stops at Cleveland Mass Vaccination Site

Jim Michaels
Mar 19, 2021 @ 7:57am
WHBC News

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Here’s an even easier way to get a shot at one of those out-of-town mass vaccination clinics.

Starting Monday, SARTA is offering free bus rides three times a day, Monday through Friday, to the Wolstein Center in Cleveland.

CEO Kirt Conrad says it’s the Route 4 bus that normally goes to the Wade Park VA Hospital.

Just make the appointment, and then show proof when you board the bus at the downtown Cornerstone Station.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Canton Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash in Bethlehem
North Canton Man, Another Plead Guilty to Charges Related to Their Dietary Supplement Business
Canton Project on Colonial Blvd Includes Bike Trail Connector
North Canton Police Charge Lake Juvenile in Hoover School Threat