SARTA CEO: Hydrogen Fuel Cell Technology on Administration’s Clean Energy Dashboard

Jim Michaels
Apr 13, 2021 @ 6:54am
SARTA bus being refueled by a mobile hydrogen refueling at the transit system's offices. (Provided by SARTA)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – When we hear about clean energy, we think wind and solar, but what role do hydrogen fuel cells play?

The Department of Energy has them definitely in “play”.

It’s fuel cell technology that drives 19 of SARTA’s 100 transit buses.

SARTA has a “mobile” hydrogen refueling unit at its headquarters for the next three months, with other transit agencies around the country coming in to take a look.

The transit agency has been a nationwide leader in alternative fuels.

By late next year, the entire fleet will be compressed natural gas or fuel cell.

