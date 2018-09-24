SARTA CEO Talks Upcoming Fuel Cell Symposium
By Gary Rivers
|
Sep 24, 2018 @ 12:32 PM
kirt conrad sarta

SARTA CEO Kirt Conrad joined Gary Rivers Monday morning to explain the upcoming Ohio Fuel Cell Symposium at Stark State College — and what it means for Stark County and SARTA.

