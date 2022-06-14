      Weather Alert

SARTA Holding Meetings, Considering Streetcar-Type Service to Hall of Fame Village

Jim Michaels
Jun 14, 2022 @ 5:31pm

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – SARTA is considering taking a little-used rail line between Canton and Akron and providing transportation to the Hall of Fame Village and other venues.

The idea is for a streetcar-type service on the former Wheeling and Lake Erie tracks that run along I-77.

The service would include other stops between downtown Canton and the airport.

A few additional spurs will need to be added to tie in to the Cornerstone Transit Center downtown and the airport

Currently, just two freight trains per week use the tracks.

There are four public meetings about the plan Wednesday and Thursday.

Here’s the schedule from SARTA:

Wednesday, June 15, 2022:

Hall of Fame Village – Center for Excellence 2014 Blake Ave. NW
1:00 – 3:00 PM

Stark Library – Main Branch 715 Market Ave. N.
5:00 – 7:00 PM

Thursday, June 16, 2022:

Stark Library – Main Branch 715 Market Ave. N.
1:00 – 3:00 PM

Belden Village Transit Center 4700 Whipple Ave. NW
5:00 – 7:00 PM

There’s also a survey online.

