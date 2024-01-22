SARTA Moves to Inclement Schedule for Tuesday

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Tuesday’s weather forecast has SARTA operating in an Inclement Weather Route schedule that day, just like last Friday.

Buses will run on main routes without running on timetables.

Here’s more from a SARTA press release:

Under the Inclement Weather plan, SARTA routes will utilize main roads throughout the county and will be “flag stop” based. All of SARTA’s routes will be affected under the Inclement Weather plan.

Riders are advised to visit SARTA’s website for more information on the Inclement Weather routes prior to travel on Tuesday, January 23rd, and to allow for extra time when trying to catch the bus. Inclement Weather Routes do not have timetables, so it is best to be along the inclement weather route as early as possible.

SARTA’s Proline service will perform all scheduled trips with potential delays depending on road conditions.

It is advised to check SARTA’s website and social medias for any updates regarding the inclement weather routes throughout the day.

If you have any questions, or need assistance with the Inclement Weather Routes please call SARTA customer service at 330-477-2782, Option #2.