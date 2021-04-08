      Weather Alert

SARTA, NICE America Combine to Further Clean Air Hydrogen Fuel Cell Technology

Jim Michaels
Apr 8, 2021 @ 5:47am
SARTA bus being refueled by a mobile hydrogen refueling at the transit system's offices. (Provided by SARTA)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s a big step toward bringing hydrogen fuel cell buses to more transit systems around the country.

China-based NICE America demonstrated its mobile hydrogen refueling unit for the first time in a real-world situation, at SARTA’s offices on Wednesday.

SARTA CEO Kirt Conrad calls it a game-changer when it comes to zero-emission vehicles.

The unit will be at SARTA for three months for continued test performances.

SARTA has 19 hydrogen-fueled buses.

