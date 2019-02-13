SARTA Offering Free Rides
By Matt Demczyk
|
Feb 13, 2019 @ 4:08 PM
WHBC News

(WHBC) – The Stark Area Regional Transit Authority is offering free rides on Thursday.

“The governor has signed a proclamation saying February 14th is Ohio Loves Transit Day, so SARTA will be giving free rides on all of our fixed routes in honor of that,” said SARTA’s Kristie Petty-Cox.

On with Canton’s Morning News she says Ohio Loves Transit Day is a day to show the importance of public transit in Ohio and how it impacts each community in which it serves.

She says the only route that will not be free on Thursday is the Cleveland route because that’s a premium.

In addition to the free rides, she says Proline riders will be getting a free gift and a valentine from SARTA.

WHBC News

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Police: Shot That Killed Woman Was From Abductor Local Restaurant On List Of Most Romantic Police: Drugs, Guns Confiscated In Operation University, School District Partner On Cybersecurity Stiff Sentence For Canton Drug Dealer Abduction Suspect, Victim Both Dead