SARTA Offering Free Rides

(WHBC) – The Stark Area Regional Transit Authority is offering free rides on Thursday.

“The governor has signed a proclamation saying February 14th is Ohio Loves Transit Day, so SARTA will be giving free rides on all of our fixed routes in honor of that,” said SARTA’s Kristie Petty-Cox.

On with Canton’s Morning News she says Ohio Loves Transit Day is a day to show the importance of public transit in Ohio and how it impacts each community in which it serves.

She says the only route that will not be free on Thursday is the Cleveland route because that’s a premium.

In addition to the free rides, she says Proline riders will be getting a free gift and a valentine from SARTA.