SARTA Proposing Massillon-Area Route Changes, Holding Meetings
WHBC News
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A couple of SARTA bus routes in and near Massillon will see some changes.
The 122/128 and 124/126 buses will add some stops starting on November 15.
There are public hearings on the changes at the Massillon Transit Center on South Erie Street Thursday September 7 at 9 a.m. and again at 5 p.m.
Here’s some information on the route changes from the SARTA news release:
Route Change Details, Massillon Routes 122/128
Stops at Sterelite, Shearers and the Navarre YMCA are being added to SARTA’s Routes 122/128 which will continue to be combined and run at 90-minute intervals.
Route Change Details, Massillon Routes 124/126
SARTA Routes 124 and 126 will be interlined. Rt. 124 will leave the Massillon Transit Center at 6:15 AM and run at 90-minute intervals. Rt. 126 will depart from the Massillon Transit Center at 5:30 AM and run at 90-minute intervals. New service to Amherst Plaza and J&J Motors is being added to the route.