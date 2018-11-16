SARTA route changes will improve rider experience, reduce travel times, enhance overall performance
Canton, Ohio – The Stark Area Regional Transit Authority (SARTA) will implement changes to Routes 101, 103, 106, 120S, 121, and 139 on November 18, 2018. New schedules and detailed information about the revised routes will be available at SARTA’s four transit centers, and www.SARTAonline.com.
“Route changes are driven by a number of factors including input from riders and operators, usage levels, on-time performance, population shifts, road construction, and new residential and commercial development,” SARTA CEO Kirt Conrad said in a statement announcing the revisions. “We’re confident the changes, which were discussed at a series of public meetings, will significantly improve the rider experience on the affected routes.”
Brief overview of the changes:
- Route 45 Belden Village/Stark State – Formerly known as the 120S was renamed as a result of changes in SARTA’s PinPoint app and it now only recognizing one of the routes and not splitting the weekday route from the weekend route.
- Route 139 Downtown Canton, Louisville, and Alliance – This route will swap the inbound route from Mahoning Rd NE & Harrisburg Ave NE to Cornerstone with the 101. The following stops now be serviced by the 139:
Changes in the route will enable the route to remain on-time so riders can transfer successfully to other routes.
- Route 101 Downtown Canton/RTE 62 – This route will swap the inbound route from Mahoning Rd NE & Harrisburg Ave NE to Cornerstone with the 139. The following stops now be serviced by the 101: 6527
Changes in the route will enable the route to remain on-time so riders can transfer successfully to other routes.
- Route 103 Downtown Canton/Plain Township – The changes are now providing services to a number of apartments located on Edelweiss St and no longer providing service within Oakwood Square.
- Route 106 Downtown Canton, Aultman, Meyers Lake Plaza, Belden Village and Route 121 Whipple, Belden Village, The Strip – Due to changes in the construction, SARTA is able to return the routes to their former patterns. Riders will no longer need to change buses on Whipple to go to the Belden Village Transit Center.