SARTA To Stop Collecting Fares, Taking Additional Steps to Prevent Spread of COVID-19
WHBC News
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – SARTA will no longer be collecting fares or selling fare media on ALL SARTA services. Additionally, SARTA tells WHBC News that numerous protective measures will be taken to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Those measures include:
- Suspending the use of HVAC on all vehicles until further notice;
- Using hospital grade disinfectant to clean and sanitize all buses, transit centers, and offices multiple time each day;
- Providing hand sanitizer to employees, passengers, and others on our buses, transit centers, and offices;
- Requiring operators to wear gloves and other protective gear;
- Instructing operators and other employees to abide by the CDC’s prevention and protection guidelines.
- Transit riders will need to board using the rear doors of the vehicle.