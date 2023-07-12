News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

SARTA Using Federal Grant to Buy Electric Coaches, More CNG ProLine Buses

By Jim Michaels
July 12, 2023 4:46AM EDT
Share
SARTA Using Federal Grant to Buy Electric Coaches, More CNG ProLine Buses
WHBC News

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – SARTA is the beneficiary of $4.4 million in competitive federal grant money.

And they’re using part of it to help veterans ride more comfortably.

The transit service is buying two electric Greyhound-style coaches with more comfortable seats for the ride to the VA facility in Cleveland.

The funding will also be used to purchase eight smaller compressed-natural-gas buses for its ProLine door-to-door services.

The transit service is so busy now.

It is topping its pre-pandemic numbers.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Canton Police Release Body Cam Footage from 12th St Shooting WATCH HERE
3

Canton Man Stabbed to Death - City Man Charged
4

Funnel Cloud Sightings Lead to Issuance of Warning, No Reported Damage
5

Smoke Advice from Canton Public Health, ODH