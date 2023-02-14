SARTA Valentine’s Day Means Free Rides

WHBC News

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Without wheels to pay a visit or pick up a Valentine’s Day box of chocolates on Tuesday?

That’s no excuse in Stark County.

SARTA is offering free rides on all 34 fixed routes throughout the day.

Just hope aboard.

Proline curb-to-curb service is not included.

SARTA also invites you to participate in their “Put a Little SARTA in Your Heart” campaign.

Here are all the details from SARTA:



