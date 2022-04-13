SARTA With Public Meetings to Explain Massillon Changes
WHBC News
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – SARTA is holding two informational meetings next week.
They’ll be letting the bus-riding public know how the Massillon routes are being impacted by the move to the Transit Exchange Location now on Tommy Heinrich Drive.
The meetings are in the Duncan Room of the Massillon Public Library and also live-streamed next Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Here’s more from SARTA:
Both meetings will be held in person and will live streamed on SARTA’s Facebook page
In person attendance at the meetings will be LIMITED due to room capacity size.
To access the meeting virtually search Stark Area Regional Transit Authority in the search bar of Facebook. Open SARTA’s page and the live stream will appear when the meeting starts.
The Massillon routes being changed are the 102, 122, 124, 125, 126, 128, 152, and 157. These routes will now have the schedules reflect the directional change to the Transit Exchange Location on Tommy Henrich Drive. This directional change will also affect a few time points on these routes. More information can be found online
Questions and comments may be submitted before the meetings via the contact form located online at SARTAonline.com/public-meetings and must be received no later than 5:00 PM on April 15, 2022. Questions may also be submitted via Facebook during the livestream. All questions and responses will be available for review on SARTAonline.com/public-meetings by 5PM on Friday, April 22nd.
For more information about the public meetings please contact SARTA Customer Service at 330-477-2782, Option #2.