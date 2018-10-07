Saturday Afternoon Fatal Shooting in Canton

On Saturday afternoon around 3:30pm, Canton Police were on patrol in the area of West Tuscarawas St. and the I-77 SB Off Ramp when they heard gun shots. Officers immediately located a person laying in the lot of the B.P. Station in the N.W. corner of the intersection. The victim had been shot in the chest. He was pronounced dead at Aultman Hospital.

Officers quickly took the shooter into custody and secured the firearm. Officers also observed the victim laying in the lot who was unconscious due to an apparent gun shot wound to the chest.

The Canton Police Department Detective Bureau is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Canton Police Detective Bureau, at (330) 489-3144. Anonymous tips can also be sent through Tip411. Sign up for Tip411 at www.cantonohio.gov/police