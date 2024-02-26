News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Saturday Morning Snow Leads to Accidents

By Jim Michaels
February 26, 2024 8:45AM EST
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – For a second time last week, a weather system that produced more snow to the south than to the north.

This time, Stark County got enough snow to cause problems though.

It was officially less than a half-inch Saturday morning, but it was enough to cause a reported 30 traffic accidents across the county, including one on Northbound I-77 at the Route 62 exit.

Most accidents were minor fender-benders.

The snow fell with temperatures in the 20s, melting first, then icing up the roadways.

Only a tenth of an inch fell at the airport, but Zanesville recorded four inches and Newcomerstown had 2.2 inches.

Dover-New Philadelphia had about an inch.

