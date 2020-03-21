Saturday Update: Death Numbers Rise, Adult Day Services to Close
COLUMBUS (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Once again, Governor Mike DeWine along with numerous other health officials spoke in Columbus this afternoon to provide an update on COVID-19 in Ohio. Here is a full recap on everything that was discussed.
Update on Cases
The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) has reported another major jump in both deaths and confirmed cases of COVID-19. Following yesterday’s announcement of the state’s first death, two more deaths have been reported this afternoon, bringing Ohio’s total to three.
The deaths took place in Cuyahoga, Erie and Lucas County. Dr. Amy Acton with the ODH says multiple other deaths are under investigation.
Ohio now has 247 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, which is 78 more than the number reported yesterday. 33 different counties have at least one confirmed case.
Stark County has two more confirmed cases, bringing its total to eight. One of those eight cases is in Alliance, per reports from the Alliance City Health Department. 58 Ohioans have been hospitalized from COVID-19 so far.
Adult Day Services to Close
Over 26,000 adults with developmental disabilities leave their homes each day to go to adult day service facilities. Governor DeWine has issued an executive order to close all day services that host more than 10 people at a time.
“Our concern is that they congregate in large numbers,” DeWine said. “That is dangerous.”
DeWine continued saying, “We face the challenge, however, to make sure that if we close these centers that they will still get the services they need. Today we can say that they will get the services they need.”
Bureau of Workers Compensation
Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced that the BWC is going to make sure that businesses can forgo payments for March, April, and May and defer payments until June 1.
This decision will leave $200 million in the economy. More information on this can be found at the Bureau of Workers Compensation website.
Behavioral Healthcare Available
The Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services (Ohio MHAS) says if you are having mental health challenges or addiction issues, please stay in touch with your providers.
They express that you should continue to take your prescribed medications and getting your refills.
Those who are having first time mental health or addiction concerns are encouraged to reach out for help. The Ohio MHAS says healthcare providers are accepting new patients and resources are available.