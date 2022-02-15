Save the Date: Kidfest is BACK!
News/Talk 1480 WHBC and Mix 94.1 are excited to once again host Kidfest at the Canton Civic Center on Saturday, March 26th from 11am to 4pm.
Covid-19 kept us out of the game for a couple years. Plans are now in the works to make this bigger and better – the best ever! BUT we will make sure we present this event in the safest manner possible, following all local health department rules and advice from the CDC. Attendance may be limited in order to provide a safe and secure environment all children and families.
Admission is $5.00 Kids under 3 are free!
Stay tuned to News/Talk 1480 WHBC and Mix 94.1 and keep checking back HERE for updates on details.