School Bans Food Delivery

(ONN) – Food delivery is becoming increasingly common but it’s no longer allowed at a middle school near Akron.

Administrators at Copley-Fairlawn Middle School have banned Uber-Eats from delivering to the school.

The new policy was put in place after a couple of parents used the app to have food delivered to their kids.

John Calloway, associate principal of 7th and 8th graders at Copley-Fairlawn Middle School, says these deliveries can cause security concerns.

“Our main concern with the Uber-Eats or the Dine & Dash is just about allowing people to come into the building that we don’t know and are not familiar with, because our job here is to provide a safe and secure environment for everybody.”

He says the school has policies in place to make sure students don’t go hungry.

That includes putting money on an account to pay back later if they forget their lunch or lunch money.