School Board Member Faces New Theft Charge

Scott Hamilton (Courtesy JordanMillerNews)

CANTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A new theft charge for a Canton Local School Board member.

Scott Hamilton is accused of taking down campaign-style signs that ask for his resignation from the board.

The sheriff’s office indicates it happened on Friday in the city of Canton and the township.

It’s a misdemeanor charge, but he is on probation for a previous theft conviction from a Massillon retail store in June.

Hamilton’s been a board member for 25 years.