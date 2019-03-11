School District Holding Meetings On Security Measures

(WHBC) – Jackson Local Schools will be holding informational meetings to update the community on its safety and security measures.

There will be two opportunities to attend; on Monday, March 11th from 6 to 7 p.m., or on Saturday, March 16th from 9 to 10 a.m.

Both meetings will he held at Jackson High School.

Superintendent Chris DiLoreto will be leading the meetings, and says they will focus on two initiatives; mental health and safety & security.

“It’s a proactive approach, partnering with our parents and helping them get a sense of how they can help us keep our students, staff and community resources safe.”

In February 2018, a 13-year-old student died after shooting himself in a bathroom at Jackson Middle School.

Police said information found on his cell phone showed the boy was planning a school shooting.

Additional security measures were put in place after that incident, and these meetings will inform parents on even more security initiatives that are being implemented to branch off of the ones put into place after the shooting.