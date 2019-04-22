School District Stops Using Native American Imagery
By Matt Demczyk
|
Apr 22, 2019 @ 1:22 PM
Fairview Park City Schools

(ONN) – A suburban Cleveland school district whose sports teams are known as the Warriors is replacing their logo to stop using Native American imagery.

Cleveland.com reports Fairview Park City Schools will now use an image of a caped fighter with a helmet and shield instead of the logo that showed the letter F and an arrowhead spear with a feather.

The spear logo had been used since 2006, when the district moved away from using a depiction of a Native American as a mascot and logo and later adopted a shield as an academic logo.

The high school principal says the district opted for the newest logo with a “gladiator” feel after talking with students, administrators and community members.

