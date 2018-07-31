School Resource Officers Have Many Responsibilites

(Canton, OH) – Stark County Sheriff George T. Maier is proud to announce School Resource Officer, DeputyChad Smith recently received a Master Level Accreditation from the Ohio School Resource Officers Association (OSROA).

Both were guests on the Gary Rivers Show Tuesday morning and spoke on the responsibilities of the SRO.

The Master SRO level is the highest level of accreditation given by the OSROA. It recognizes the SRO who has met all the Certified SRO requirements PLUS seven years or more of verifiable cumulative SRO duty, attendance at four of seven OSROA Annual Conferences during the seven years as an SRO, at least fouryears of paid membership in OSROA during the seven years as an SRO and signatures from his/her Chief or Sheriff and principal verifying the seven years of SRO duty.

Deputy Smith has dedicated thirteen years of service as a School Resource Officer for the Plain Local

School District. Throughout his career, he has completed numerous hours of training including advanced school-based law enforcement training at OSROA’s Annual Conferences.

“The most rewarding part of the job is having the opportunity to build relationships with the kids and make a positive impact on their lives,” said Deputy Smith.

Deputy Smith’s lapel pin and certificate were awarded at the 2018 OSROA Annual Conference, June 25 th , 26 th , and 27 th at the Columbus Crowne Center, Dublin, Ohio.

“School Resource Officers play a critical role in keeping our kids safe,” said Sheriff George T. Maier.“School safety and security continues to be a top priority and the experience Deputy Smith brings to that focus is extremely valuable.”

