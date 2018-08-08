School Safety Levy Fails Big

An overwhelming defeat for the Stark County ESC School Safety and Mental Health Levy: 77-percent of voters turned thumbs down on the 1.49 mill continuing levy, which would have provided funding for most school districts in the county… Turnout in Stark County was 16-percent of registered voters, though voters in seven adjoining counties who live in ESC school districts also voted… Voters in the Green Local School District did approve a 1-mill, 5-year safety levy.