Schuring: ‘Ball of Confusion’ on Road to Constitutional State and Congressional Redistricted Maps
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News talk 1480 WHBC) – The Ohio Supreme Court ruled last week that both of the new state legislative maps and the redistricted Congressional map are unconstitutional.
But how does the state get to proper maps in the time frames provided?
State Senator Kirk Schuring doesn’t see the ten-day state maps deadline being met.
He says the Ohio Redistricting Commission has disbanded, and needs to be reconstituted to draw the districts.
And the legislature is not in session this week.
Schuring on Canton’s Morning News Monday called it all a “Ball of Confusion”, alluding to the 1970s Temptations hit.
The high court asked for a redrawn Congressional map in thirty days.