Schuring Confident Progress Will Be Made on Gun Control in Ohio
WHBC News
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Neither side is easing up when it comes to gun control here in the Buckeye State. Following the mass shooting in Dayton last summer, there was a lot of talk about stricter gun laws in Ohio.
However, as time goes by not much has changed. Senator Kirk Schuring says despite the lack of action, gun legislation is one of the state’s top priorities this year. Senate Bill 221 or “Strong Ohio” was unveiled by the Governor in October.
Both Republican and Democrat law makers want changes made to the legislation before it is passed. You can view the full interview with Schuring on Canton’s Morning News with Pam Cook below.