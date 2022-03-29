      Weather Alert

Schuring: ‘Esther’s Law’ Helps Protect Elder Care Residents

Jim Michaels
Mar 29, 2022 @ 4:49am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – As of last week, Esther’s Law is now the law of the land in Ohio.

And residents of elder care facilities and their family members will like it.

State Senator Kirk Schuring says the law gives residents the option of asking for a surveillance camera inside their rooms.

Residents’ relatives can also ask for the surveillance.

It’s an effort to uncover elder abuse.

Major nursing home industry groups and other organizations were in favor of the new law.

The law is named for “Esther”, whose Cleveland-area son uncovered such abuse with a hidden camera.

