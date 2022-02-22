Schuring: General Assembly to Move Legislation Encouraging New Housing
Intel CEO Patrick Gelsinger, right, presents Ohio governor Mike DeWine with a silicon wafer during the announcement on Friday Jan. 21, 2022 in Newark, Ohio, that Intel will invest $20 billion to build two computer chip factories on a 1,000-acre site in Licking County, Ohio, just east of Columbus. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – As large companies like Intel and Amazon build facilities in Ohio, are there enough houses for all these new employees to live in?
One central Ohio strategist says “no”.
So State Senator Kirk Schuring says legislation will be coming down the pipeline permitting so-called Neighborhood Development Areas.
That would allow cities and townships to offer 10-year tax abatements for new construction and major remodeling projects.
The local school board would have to go along.