Schuring: Good Vibes After Meeting With Potential Route 30 Investors

Courtesy State Senator Kirk Schuring

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An innovative funding method for the extension of the Route 30 freeway is coming together.

If successful, it could become an alternate way to pay for other highway projects around the country.

State Senator Kirk Schuring brought together businesspeople from high-speed internet, data centers and more in addition to construction firms, at the Hall of Fame Village last week.

He tells Canton’s Morning News he will ask for their signatures on a letter of intent to fund the freeway project.

Schuring says that will encourage more private funding, and provide a match for public monies.