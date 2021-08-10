Schuring: Legislature in No Mood for Mandates, General Assembly Should be Working Together
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Not just a “House” divided, but a Senate divided.
That’s how Republican State Senator Kirk Schuring sees it, with the legislature in no mood to pass any mandates.
That includes House Bill 283 which highway safety proponents are pushing, making use of a handheld device in a vehicle a primary rather than secondary traffic offense.
Schuring tells WHBC News that the divisions in Columbus are bigger than ever.
He says the legislature should be rallying together in a crisis situation to get things done for Ohioans.